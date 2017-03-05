Thunder Looks To End Road-Skid Against Mavericks

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
ow Stephens and Keys, a pair of pals in their early 20s, will face each other in the first Grand Slam title match for each — and the first all-American women’s final at Flushing Meadows since 2002.More >>
ow Stephens and Keys, a pair of pals in their early 20s, will face each other in the first Grand Slam title match for each — and the first all-American women’s final at Flushing Meadows since 2002.More >>
We don't yet know exactly where powerful Hurricane Irma is headed, but it's looking increasingly like she's going to batter the state of Florida.More >>
We don't yet know exactly where powerful Hurricane Irma is headed, but it's looking increasingly like she's going to batter the state of Florida.More >>
All four women’s semifinalists at the U.S. Open are Americans. It’s the first time that’s happened at Flushing Meadows since 1981.More >>
All four women’s semifinalists at the U.S. Open are Americans. It’s the first time that’s happened at Flushing Meadows since 1981.More >>
Ohio State’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday will feature two potential Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Baker Mayfield.More >>
Ohio State’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday will feature two potential Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Baker Mayfield.More >>