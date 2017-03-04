Suns Hand Thunder Second Straight Loss Despite Huge Game From Westbrook

Russell Westbrook tallied 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists but it wasn't enough as the Thunder fell to the Suns, 118-111 on Friday night.

Westbrook has now scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games but the Thunder is only 2-2 over that span and has now dropped back-to-back games.

Russell Westbrook becomes the 1st player to score 40 points in 4 straight games since Kobe Bryant in Jan. 2012. pic.twitter.com/K76MJHewVB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2017

Oklahoma City jumped out to an 11-2 lead and led 24-12 when Westbrook went to the bench late in the first quarter for a breather, and by the time he returned to action with 8:25 left in the second OKC’s lead was cut to one point.

Pretty cool shout out to @SteveMcGehee on the Thunder broadcast! pic.twitter.com/9LTYmEwqAs — Ben Smith (@bjaminsmith) March 4, 2017

Fueled by a total team effort, the Suns led by three points at intermission, then Phoenix opened the third on a 7-0 run to get up double figures. If that wasn’t enough, Eric Bledsoe led an 8-0 Suns' run midway through the quarter to put Phoenix up a whopping 14 points.

The Suns kept the Thunder at an arm’s length for most of the third and fourth quarters, but Westbrook’s ferocity brought the Thunder back late in the game. Westbrook bullied his way to the basket multiple times down the stretch and finished one layup after another as OKC wouldn't go away without a fight.

The Thunder clawed back within four points in the final 10 seconds, but the Suns did enough to hold off OKC for their second home win in as many nights.

Westbrook scored 20 of his 48 points in the fourth while Alex Abrines added 13 points in 32 minutes. Domantas Sabonis and Enes Kanter each scored 11 but the Thunder only shot 42.5-percent (37-87) from the field.

McDermott and Gibson combine for 9 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Bledsoe led the Suns with 18 points while six Phoenix players scored at least 14.

The Thunder will look to bounce back on Sunday night in Dallas when it takes on the Mavericks.