OU Hoops: McGusty's Big Game Lifts Sooners To Win Over TCU

Kameron McGusty scored 22 points to lead Oklahoma to a 73-68 win over TCU (17-14) on Senior Day inside of the Lloyd Noble Center.

Related: OU's Westbrook Thinks Mixon Should Be At NFL Combine

McGusty has now scored at least 20 points in four games this season while the Sooners (11-19) have won two of their last three games.

TCU’s Kenrich Williams drained a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to tie the game at 66-66, but the Sooners outscored the Horned Frogs 7-2 the rest of the way to hand TCU its seventh consecutive loss.

Oklahoma played well throughout most of the game, and after taking a two-point lead into intermission, the Sooners used a 9-0 run to go up 42-33 early in the second half. The Horned Frogs immediately responded with a 7-0 run to get back in the game, the used a 10-1 run later in the half to go up six points.

Despite the strong start, the Sooners were suddenly in trouble, but their highly touted true freshman wasn’t going to let his team go down without a fight. McGusty used two impressive moves to score on back-to-back possessions as he sparked a 13-4 run to put the Sooners up three points with 3:42 left.

TCU made things interesting down the stretch, but Oklahoma scored 12 of their final 16 points from the free throw line as the Sooners closed out the regular season on a high-note.

FT line the difference in @OU_MBBall win over TCU. Good finish to reg season. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 4, 2017

Along with McGusty’s big game, Doolittle added 19 points and 13 rebounds while Christian James started for Rashard Odomes (back spasms) and added eight points.

Williams and Vladimir Brodziansky each scored 17 apiece to lead the Horned Frogs.

The Sooners will be the No. 9 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament and will be back in action against TCU on Wednesday at 6 p.m.