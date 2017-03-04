OU Hoops: McGusty's Big Game Lifts Sooners To Win Over TCU

The Oklahoma quarterback was nearly flawless in the one half of play that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.More >>
The Oklahoma quarterback was nearly flawless in the one half of play that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.More >>
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>
To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>
The annual Big 12-SEC men's basketball challenge is set with network and times finalized, ESPN and the conferences announced.More >>
The annual Big 12-SEC men's basketball challenge is set with network and times finalized, ESPN and the conferences announced.More >>
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews’ mere presence on the field is creating problems for the opponent.More >>
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews’ mere presence on the field is creating problems for the opponent.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State.More >>