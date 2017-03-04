OSU Women: Cowgirls Control Kansas Inside For A 79-75 Win - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Women: Cowgirls Control Kansas Inside For A 79-75 Win

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Kaylee Jensen had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Mandy Coleman scored 14 points and grabbed 18 boards and Oklahoma State withstood Kansas' fourth-quarter rally for a 79-75 win in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Cowboys move on to play second-seeded and No. 12 Texas on Saturday.

Areanna Combs' layup with 8:52 to play put the Cowboys up 60-47. Kansas used a 17-7 run to pull within three on Jayde Christopher's layup following her steal with four minutes left, but the Jayhawks failed to get closer.

Oklahoma State (17-13) led 34-29 at intermission, and Chayla Cheadle started the third quarter with a 3-pointer for the Jayhawks. Karli Wheeler later added a pair of free throws to push the Cowboys' advantage to 48-38.

Diana Omozee scored 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Cowboys, who amassed a 53-24 rebounding advantage with 20 coming on the offensive end for 22 second-chance points.

Jessica Washington and Kylee Kopatich each scored 18 points and Jada Brown had 14 for Kansas.

