OSU Women: Cowgirls Control Kansas Inside For A 79-75 Win

Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.More >>
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
To assist those affected by the recent devastating events in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, The University of Tulsa and TU Athletics, in partnership with members of the TU Board of Trustees, will donate all revenue from tickets sold September 1 and Sept. 9 to the hurricane relief efforts.More >>
The annual Big 12-SEC men's basketball challenge is set with network and times finalized, ESPN and the conferences announced.More >>
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews’ mere presence on the field is creating problems for the opponent.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State.More >>
