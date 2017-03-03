Guide To Big 12 Tournament Seeding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Guide To Big 12 Tournament Seeding

By Ben Smith, News9.com
KANSAS CITY -

Kansas (15-2 Big 12) has secured the 1-seed and Oklahoma State (9-8) is locked into the 5-seed, but the rest of the Big 12 Conference could still fluctuate based on this weekend’s results.

No. 24 Iowa State (12-5) at No. 10 West Virginia (11-6) – The Mountaineers go for the season sweep against the Cyclones on Friday night. If WVU wins, the ‘Neers will vault to the 2-seed while ISU will fall to the 4-seed. If the Cyclones win, they get the 2-seed and WVU gets the 3-or 4-seed depending on Saturday’s Baylor-Texas game.

Texas Tech (6-11) at Kansas State (7-10) – The Wildcats can clinch sixth place with a victory on their home court. Texas Tech gets one last shot at a Big 12 road win and would jump K-State in a tiebreaker scenario between the two, but could fall to eighth with a loss and a TCU win. If these two end up in a three-way tie with TCU, the Red Raiders will get the 6-seed, Horned Frogs will be the 7-seed and the Wildcats will get the 8-seed.

TCU (6-11) at Oklahoma (4-13) – With a win at OU, the Horned Frogs will jump up a spot to seventh above the loser of the Texas Tech-Kansas State game. If the Sooners win, TCU stays in eighth and OU gets the 9-seed to set up a rematch in the play-in round of the Big 12 tournament.

No. 11 Baylor (11-6) at Texas (4-13) – The Bears are locked in at third with a win here. The only way they drop to fourth is if Iowa State wins on the road at West Virginia and Baylor loses at Texas. In that scenario, the Bears end up in a tie with the Mountaineers and would lose the tiebreaker. If the Longhorns win and OU loses, they’ll jump the Sooners for the 9-seed. If it comes down to a tiebreaker between OU and UT, the Longhorns will have the advantage if Iowa State beats West Virginia. Oklahoma will be the 9-seed in a tiebreaker scenario if the Mountaineers prevail.

