Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Phoenix

The Thunder is back in action on Friday night when it takes on the Suns in Phoenix at 8 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee will be inside Talking Stick Resort Arena tweeting updates during the game so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Related: Thunder Looks To Bounce Back In Phoenix

McDermott and Gibson combine for 9 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Game Over! Suns 118 Thunder 111 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Abrines with back to back 3's, OKC ball down 5 with 10 seconds left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

In Russ We Trust! steal and score, OKC down 5 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

That Barbosa guy #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Feel like it's Russ vs. the Suns.... Again #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Pretty cool shout out to @SteveMcGehee on the Thunder broadcast! pic.twitter.com/9LTYmEwqAs — Ben Smith (@bjaminsmith) March 4, 2017

Suns 87 Thunder 79 after three, Russ 25 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, Adams picked it up now with 9 points and 9 rebs. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Hello Adams, four monster points of late, OKC down 77-69 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Booker hits three and then has words with Enes while he was waiting to check in. Suns up 73-63 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Suns 58 Thunder 55 half, OKC's defense is iffy, Russ has 20pts. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Adams is not having a good road trip so far. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Jones Jr. won't last, up to three fouls #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Jones Jr. doing his best to agitate Russ, I thought that was Beverley's job #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Russ and Jones Jr. mix it up. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

OKC with only 4 pts 3:30 into the second quarter, Russ set to check back in. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Thunder 28 Suns 23 after one, Russ-8pts Enes-5pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Tonight's half court shot fell about 10 feet short #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Not much resistance from the Suns big men, Kanter with a quick four, Thunder up 23-12 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Domas with a solid start, 7pts 2 boards #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Adams crashing into two empty seats courtside, that could have been ugly. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

Tommy LaSorda in the house tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017

I ran into Vanessa and Cherie last year in Indy, best dressed tonight for sure in Phoenix. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/Et3DLEgojO — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 4, 2017