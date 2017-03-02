Development Plans South Of Edmond Include Warren Theater, Retail Stores

Just over a week after announcing a new movie theater in Midwest City, News 9 has learned the same cinema company is hoping to build more screens in NE OKC.

“We can now say it’s going to be a Warren Theater,” said OKC Ward 7 Councilman John Pettis.

Councilman Pettis said Warren Theater plans to open a 14-screen movie complex at the northeast corner of Eastern and NE 122nd.

The area has residential roads throughout and was first thought to be the site of a neighborhood. But, those plans were scrapped and now the movie complex is in the works.

“The project does include some limited retail, as well as limited office space,” added Councilman Pettis.

OKC City Council has to sign off on rezoning the land. The issue will be debated on Tuesday, March 28.

If passed, Pettis, who has been talking with Warren Theater’s cooperate office, thinks construction could start in three to four months.