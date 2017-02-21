New Warren Theatre Planned For Midwest City

William Warren, Founder and President of Warren Theatres, Inc. announced Tuesday that his company is planning to build and operate a new theatre in Midwest City, OK. If the project plan is adopted by the City Council, it will be the company’s ninth theatre in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Warren was in Midwest City Tuesday speaking to city officials and the Local Development Act Review Committee about the concept for the new theatre. “This proposed theatre is our newest and greatest Warren Theatre luxury design,” Warren said. He went on to say that the Midwest City theatre will feature 14 auditoriums, including four adult balconies with reclining seats, a second-floor restaurant and bar with upscale concessions on the first floor. All seats throughout the theatre will be reserved.

Warren added that the footprint of the theatre will not be spared as Midwest City patrons will experience the same upscale finishes, such as granite, marble, hand-painted murals, neon lights, sculpted ceilings and terrazzo flooring as are in all the Warren Theatres. Each auditorium will feature waterfall curtains and the latest state-of-the-art sound and projection technology available.

The proposed theatre will be a part of the second phase of the Sooner Rose Shopping Center, located at S.E. 15th ST and Sooner Road