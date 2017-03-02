Endorsement Could Come As Surprise As Mayoral Race Heats Up

The race for the next mayor of Oklahoma City is currently a two man sprint.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan was the first to announce his bid. Maughan is in his third term as a commissioner. He announced his mayoral intentions the same day Mayor Mick Cornett announced he would not run for a fifth term, ending his tenure as mayor after a recording-setting four terms.

Recently, Senator David Holt joined the race for mayor. Holt is in his second term as a state senator and was the chief of staff for Cornett for five years. Holt’s widespread connections have already allowed him to announce 450 endorsements. One name on that list is another Oklahoma County Commissioner, Willa Johnson. Maughan and Johnson are currently two of three commissioners serving Oklahoma County. The pair have served together since 2008 when Maughan was first elected.

In response to Johnson’s endorsement of his opponent, Maughan said, “I have no animosity toward Willa. She is free to endorse whomever she chooses. We have always worked closely as commissioners and will continue to do so. She advised me that David asked for her endorsement before she knew I was officially in the race and I respect her decision to abide by that commitment.”

Election day is set for February 2018.

