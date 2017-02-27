Sen. Holt To Run For OKC Mayor

Senator David Holt will in fact run for mayor of Oklahoma City.

Holt is in his second term as state senator. He was first elected to the senate in 2010 & was re-elected in 2014. Holt is no stranger to the mayor's office. Before being elected, Holt served as chief of staff for Mayor Mick Cornett.

Last week, Cornett announced he will not seek re-election and Holt is not alone in this race to fill Mick's seat. Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan also announced he will run for Mayor. Maughan has served as county commissioner since 2008.

Cornett's time as mayor comes to an end after four terms. He has not said what he plans to do next.

Election day is set for February 13, 2018.