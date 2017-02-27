Sen. Holt To Run For OKC Mayor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sen. Holt To Run For OKC Mayor

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Senator David Holt will in fact run for mayor of Oklahoma City.

Holt is in his second term as state senator. He was first elected to the senate in 2010 & was re-elected in 2014. Holt is no stranger to the mayor's office. Before being elected, Holt served as chief of staff for Mayor Mick Cornett.

Last week, Cornett announced he will not seek re-election and Holt is not alone in this race to fill Mick's seat. Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan also announced he will run for Mayor. Maughan has served as county commissioner since 2008.

Cornett's time as mayor comes to an end after four terms. He has not said what he plans to do next.

Election day is set for February 13, 2018.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Video: Nurse Arrested After She Refuses To Draw Blood On Unconscious Patient

    Video: Nurse Arrested After She Refuses To Draw Blood On Unconscious Patient

    A dramatic video shows a University of Utah nurse being arrested for refusing to comply with police orders to turn over a patient's blood. Nurse Alex Wubbels was working the night shift when she told a Salt Lake City police officer that he'd need a warrant for her to be able to draw blood from an unconscious patient. "When he started to come at me and attack me, I was already scared," Wubbels said. The patient was injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving was by a m...

    More >>

    A dramatic video shows a University of Utah nurse being arrested for refusing to comply with police orders to turn over a patient's blood. Nurse Alex Wubbels was working the night shift when she told a Salt Lake City police officer that he'd need a warrant for her to be able to draw blood from an unconscious patient. "When he started to come at me and attack me, I was already scared," Wubbels said. The patient was injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving was by a m...

    More >>

  • New Training For Oklahoma Tow Truck Drivers May Help Save Lives

    New Training For Oklahoma Tow Truck Drivers May Help Save Lives

    As of Friday, all tow truck drivers in Oklahoma are now required to go through Traffic Incident Management training before they can receive their state certification.

    More >>

    As of Friday, all tow truck drivers in Oklahoma are now required to go through Traffic Incident Management training before they can receive their state certification.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.