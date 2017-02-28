Lawmakers Debate Over Pipeline Protection Bill - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lawmakers Debate Over Pipeline Protection Bill

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bill sparked by the pipeline protests in North Dakota passes in the state senate, with plenty of shouting between lawmakers. 

The bill's author insists it's designed to protect critical infrastructure, like oil pipelines. Opponents say it's just a mechanism to stop protests.

House Bill 1123 calls for up to $100,000 in fines and 10-years in prison for people who damage critical infrastructure. The bill would also fine organizations up to a million dollars if those organizations help fund those who cause damage. Opponents say the bill dramatically changes trespass laws.

"If this doesn't pass there will no felony for willful trespass. And if it does pass you are creating a new felony for willful trespass. Why can't you just shoot straight with folks?" said House Minority Leader, Scott Inman.

"I've been absolutely honest, no matter how many times you say it in whatever way. You went to law school. You're very good at twisting words and making people believe what you say is fact. That's simply not the fact," argued Rep. Scott Biggs, R – Dist. 51.

The bill passed by a 70-to-24 margin.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.