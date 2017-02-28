Dog Recovering After Mustang House Fire Claims Owner’s Life

A house fire claimed the life a woman on Saturday in Mustang. While firefighters were putting out the flames, they were able to rescue her little dog as he was gasped for air.

A house fire claimed the life a woman on Saturday in Mustang.

While firefighters were putting out the flames, they were able to rescue her little dog as he was gasped for air .

Schroeder is a 7-year-old dachshund who is now at BluePearl Oklahoma City recovering.

Doctors said Schroeder was found lying next to his owner inside the burning house. There were five other dogs with her, but he was the only one who survived.

Jason Vaught said he is the brother of the victim, Jill Vaught.

“It means a great deal to us to know that part of her is going to live on,” he said.

He said Schroeder was her oldest dog. Jill Vaught was also a long-time teacher at Oklahoma City Public Schools.

“I’ve seen dogs come in with smoke inhalation from house fires, but I haven’t’ seen one that has had smoke inhalation and burns at the same time. He is a very, very lucky dog,” said Dr. Jennifer Jaycox, emergency clinician at BluePearl.

She said Schroeder is on constant pain medications and is being kept in an oxygen tank until he is able to breathe on his own.

The dog’s medical expenses are likely going to cost over $5,000. A woman named Amanda Estes is determined to take on that responsibility. She and her family live down the street from where the fire happened.

Estes said she woke up to the strong smell of smoke on Saturday morning.

When she went outside to see what happened, first responders asked if she could get Schroeder inside and warmed up. She gladly helped, and fell in love with him right away.

“It was instantly just get him to the hospital, get him the care that the needs and we will deal with the financial part later,” said Estes. “I hope that she is resting in peace knowing that I’m taking the best care of him that I could possibly do.”

For Jill Vaught’s family, it means everything that Schroeder has a new home and a happy life.

“It’s a very great blessing that he has found a loving family,” Jason Vaught said.

Doctors are hoping to take Schroeder off the oxygen tank in the next couple of days and get him to his new home by next week.

He will need to go back to BluePearl for several check-ups and bandage wraps even after he is discharged.