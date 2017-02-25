One Found Dead Early Saturday Inside Mustang House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Found Dead Early Saturday Inside Mustang House Fire

Posted: Updated:
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

One person was found dead inside a Mustang house fire that destroyed the home.

According to the Mustang Fire Department, crews were called about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the home in the 500 block of Castle Ridge Lane, near Highway 152 and Sara Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the house was fully engulfed by flames. One person was able to get out of the home by escaping through a window.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. There’s no word on his current condition. He told other firefighters another person was inside the home.

Firefighters found the body after the fire was under control. The body has been taken to the state medical examiner's office. 

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire. At this point, officials said they do not think the fire is suspicious.

