OK Turnpike Toll Rates Increase This Week

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Get ready to pay more to use any of Oklahoma's turnpikes. A 12 percent increase will kick in on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA).

The new signs are already in place along turnpikes across the state. They’re covered until midnight March 1, when the increased rates will be revealed.

“For the most part, that will range from a quarter to $0.50 depending on what route you take,” said Jack Damrill with the OTA.

The route between Tulsa and Oklahoma City will rise to $4.50 for a PikePass customer, Damrill added.

Samuel Feronti said he uses the turnpike a few times a week.

“It’s just economical and convenient for getting throughout the city,” he told News 9.

And he said this hike on the horizon is not substantial enough to upset him.

But Randy Frazier isn't looking forward to loading up his PikePass ahead of longer trips his family takes to Arkansas.

“We go so much to where we’re used to how much comes out, so we know what we can put a certain amount and we’re good for the year. So now, we’re not going to be able to do that — we’re going to have to add more,” he said.

According to the OTA, the money will pay for six projects as part of its Driving Forward Program.

“Because we’re expanding the system and making the system safer, we needed to have this toll increase,” Damrill said.

This includes the eastern Oklahoma loop that was met with protests last year.

This is the first of three toll increases on the way. The rates will go up Wednesday by 12 percent across the whole system, and in January of 2017 and 2018, they'll go up another 2.5 percent on some routes.

The last toll rate increase was in 2009, according to Damrill.

