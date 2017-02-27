Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 26, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 26, 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Thunder, college basketball, and Baker Mayfield's Arkansas arrest.

- Russell Westbrook recorded his 29th triple-double of the season as the Thunder (34-25) beat the Pelicans, 118-110 on Sunday night inside of the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

- A closer look at the Thunder's trade for Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott.

- Steve McGehee wraps up the 118-110 Thunder win over New Orleans.

- The Cowboys have won 10 of their last 11 games.

- Tulsa scores a tight 74-66 win over East Carolina.

- Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas over the weekend.

- Play the Percentages

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.