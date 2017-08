A small earthquake shook up residents near Marshall, Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

The 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 11:31 a.m. Its epicenter was located five miles northeast of Marshall, seven miles east, southeast of Douglas, seven miles south, southeast of Covington, and 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

It was less than a mile deep.

At this time, no one has reported any damages or injuries associated with this earthquake.