OKC Police Arrest 3 In Shooting Death Of Colorado Resident

A nationwide manhunt comes to an end in Oklahoma City, after police arrest three Oklahoma felons accused in the murder of a man in Pueblo, Colorado.

Officers with the Oklahoma City gang unit as well as agents with the FBI and Pueblo Police, tracked them down Thursday in three different locations across Oklahoma City.

Pueblo Police told News 9 the suspects drove from Oklahoma City to Pueblo, Colorado back in December to buy marijuana. It resulted in a man there being robbed, shot and killed.

Brad Fowler, 43, of Pueblo, Colorado was shot and killed on the north side of town the morning of December 2.

“During the meeting it turned into a robbery and Fowler was shot and killed at that time,” said Sgt. Eric Gonzales with the Pueblo Police Department.

Gonzales said a surveillance camera in a nearby alley captured video of the three suspects leaving the murder scene in this 2000's model Lincoln Continental with Oklahoma plates. Police put that video out on their social media pages and for more than two months, investigators worked tirelessly to try to find them.

Finally, on Thursday, February 23, investigators tracked them down.

The first to be arrested was 44-year-old Raymond Davenport Jr.

Officers with the gang unit found him at an apartment complex near NW 31st and May Avenue.

Hours later, police found the second suspect, 27-year-old Lionel Mosley, inside a Wal-Mart on West Reno Avenue.

“Officers arrived, found him and he was taken without incident,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Later that night, police tracked down the third and final suspect, 45-year-old Marvin Hopgood Junior, to an apartment near NW 5th and Council.

News 9 checked and discovered all three men have served time in prison for various felony charges, including drug possession and distribution, burglary, larceny, and one was just released last September.

Now, all three men are back in jail accused of first degree murder and are being held in the Oklahoma County Jail without bond until extradition can be arranged.