State School Board Meeting Today In Midst Of Budget Crisis

At it's monthly meeting today, the State Board of Education will discuss more cuts as the state faces another revenue failure.

This is the first meeting for the state school board since the revenue failure was declared.

Just days ago, the state declared an $878 million budget deficit, meaning over $11 million will have to be cut from common education.

Also, a $39 million shortfall has been declared in the 2017 fund. That's a dedicated revenue fund appropriated for education.

While facing yet another up hill climb this year, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister said this "poses a hardship to districts and schools already stretched thin as a result of ongoing budgetary challenges but we are thankful to see encouraging signs that the energy sector may be rebounding."

Today's meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Oliver Hodge Building, just north of the Capitol.