OKC Man Takes Plea Deal For Rape Charge

A former youth crisis intervention worker accused of rape, accepts a sentence of five years in prison.

Cornelius Jackson, 25, surrendered himself to Oklahoma County deputies at the courthouse and is on his way to be booked into the Department of Corrections.

He had been out on bond ever since his release from the county jail.

Back in September of 2015, Jackson was a worker at the Crisis Intervention Center on NE 50th Street. He's accused of having sex in a closet with a 17-year-old girl who was in his custody.

9/9/15 Related Story: OKC Community Intervention Center Employee Arrested For Raping Teen

News 9 talked with Jackson's attorney at the courthouse Wednesday.

“He did have improper relations with somebody at the center,” said Mark Bailey, Jackson’s attorney. “And due to the special nature of his obligation of employment and her condition of confinement, it created a legal issue.”

According to court documents, the girl told officers that Jackson took her to a storage room to get a pillow and while in the storage room, he grabbed her breast. She told officers later she was awakened by Jackson and he told her to come with him. She said she didn't see any other staff while following him and said he took her into the storage room again, and the two had sex.

While there are surveillance cameras at the facility, court papers state Jackson told the teenager there were no cameras in that room.

Jackson pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Rape and Sexual Battery back in January.

Wednesday, he went before a judge to accept the five-year sentence as laid out in his plea deal with state prosecutors.

“He's not a bad human being,” said Bailey. “He's a good human being who made a mistake and he's agreed to pay for that mistake accordingly.”

News 9 checked jail records and discovered this is the only arrest for Jackson. He will also have to serve 10 years of probation after he serves his prison time, and he will have to register as a sex offender for life.