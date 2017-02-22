Remains Found At OKC Waste Management Facility Identified

The Oklahoma County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man whose remains were found at a waste management site on the west side of the metro.

The medical examiner identified the remains as those of Tracy Rey Mullins, 56. A cause and manner of death are still pending in the case.

Investigators said Mullins' remains were discovered at a Waste Management facility located in the 5500 block of NW 4th St. on February 7. The facility is the site at which trash trucks empty their collections to be shredded and baled.

At the time police said the investigation was not a homicide investigation.