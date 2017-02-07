Body Parts Discovered At OKC Recycling Facility

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after human remains were found at a waste management site on the west side of the metro.

Investigators say the gruesome discovery was made at the Waste Management facility located in the 5500 block of NW 4th St. The facility is the site at which trash trucks empty their collections to be shredded and baled.

Right now police say the investigation is only for the body parts being discovered and is not a homicide investigation at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

