A man who witnessed a crash involving an alleged street racer Monday night told News 9 he feared the worst.

Keith Shingleton was fishing above the Lake Hefner Dam, when he said he heard screeching tires and then the crash.

Police said 20-year-old Desean Waddles was racing two other cars in the eastbound lanes of Hefner Road.

Police said Waddles lost control and collided with two oncoming cars in the westbound lanes.

“It was just a simple street race gone horribly wrong,” said Shingleton.

Police arrested Waddles for four complaints.

Two years ago after a traffic stop, Edmond police arrested Waddles for dealing distributing pot.