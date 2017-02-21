At Least One Injured In Rollover Crash In NW OKC

At least one person was injured Monday night in a rollover crash in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Hefner Road between Portland Avenue and Lake Hefner Parkway.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles racing on Hefner Road before the crash happened.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the wreck and one vehicle overturned.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and one person was taken to a local hospital. Police said the injuries were minor.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Desean Waddles was arrested for reckless driving and speeding.