OKC Man Waves Gun At Neighbor, Heat And Air Workers, Police Say - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Man Waves Gun At Neighbor, Heat And Air Workers, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 42-year-old Oklahoma City man was arrested after three people told police he had waved a gun at them.

Eric Jason Fisher was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to officers, two heat and air workers arrived in the 14500 block of Briarcliff Dr. to fix a broken air conditioner. The men told investigators that Fisher, a neighbor of the customer whose home they were at, was in his open garage and questioned them as to what they were doing.

Officers said that during the time the workers were at the home Fisher, continued to yell and threaten them saying he “knew people” and could “put them six feet under.” Fisher claimed his neighbor was part of the secret service and that his “secret wasn’t secret,” according to police reports.

When the two workers prepared to leave the neighbor’s home, Fisher got a pistol out and as the workers quickly drove away they told detectives that Fisher was waving his gun around. The neighbor said Fisher then pointed the gun at him, according to police.

The victim returned to his home and said he looked out the window and saw Fisher walking in the street, waving the pistol in one hand while bouncing a tennis ball in the other and wearing a child’s paper crown from a fast food restaurant, officers said. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.