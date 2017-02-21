OKC Man Waves Gun At Neighbor, Heat And Air Workers, Police Say

A 42-year-old Oklahoma City man was arrested after three people told police he had waved a gun at them.

Eric Jason Fisher was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to officers, two heat and air workers arrived in the 14500 block of Briarcliff Dr. to fix a broken air conditioner. The men told investigators that Fisher, a neighbor of the customer whose home they were at, was in his open garage and questioned them as to what they were doing.

Officers said that during the time the workers were at the home Fisher, continued to yell and threaten them saying he “knew people” and could “put them six feet under.” Fisher claimed his neighbor was part of the secret service and that his “secret wasn’t secret,” according to police reports.

When the two workers prepared to leave the neighbor’s home, Fisher got a pistol out and as the workers quickly drove away they told detectives that Fisher was waving his gun around. The neighbor said Fisher then pointed the gun at him, according to police.

The victim returned to his home and said he looked out the window and saw Fisher walking in the street, waving the pistol in one hand while bouncing a tennis ball in the other and wearing a child’s paper crown from a fast food restaurant, officers said.