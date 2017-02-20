Thai Bowl With Sesame Chicken - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thai Bowl With Sesame Chicken

Thai Bowl With Sesame Chicken

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup Korean BBQ marinade
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1/4 cup shredded jicama
  • 3/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • fresh cilantro
  • 3 cup white or brown rice, cooked
  • 2 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1/4 cup chopped unsalted peanuts
  1. In a large Ziploc bag add the chicken and Korean BBQ marinade.
  2. Seal and allow the chicken to sit in the marinade for at least 30 minutes.
  3. Marinate the carrots and jicama in another Ziploc bag by adding rice wine vinegar and allowing it to sit while chicken marinates and then cooks.
  4. Slice chicken breast thin and saute in coconut oil till cooked through.
  5. Remove from the pan to cool slightly.
  6. To make the bowl: Add 3/4 cup rice to a bowl.
  7. Add the marinated carrot and jicama mix, fresh cilantro, and sliced chicken.
  8. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts.
  9. Serve with a drizzle of fish sauce.

