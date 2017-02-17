Jones Basketball Player No Longer On Team After Twitter Post

Senator Jim Inhofe announced the end of his annual wild pigeon, a cause for celebration for an animal rights group.More >>
Senator Jim Inhofe announced the end of his annual wild pigeon, a cause for celebration for an animal rights group.More >>
Safety systems to prevent cars from drifting into another lane or that warn drivers of vehicles in their blind spots are beginning to live up to their potential to significantly reduce crashes, according to two studies released Wednesday.More >>
Safety systems to prevent cars from drifting into another lane or that warn drivers of vehicles in their blind spots are beginning to live up to their potential to significantly reduce crashes, according to two studies released Wednesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.