Jones Basketball Player No Longer On Team After Twitter Post

The family of a Jones High School basketball star is accusing the school district of more than a hard foul.

Kiara Lovings,16, is one of the best few players on the Lady Longhorns. She hoped to win a scholarship to play basketball in college.

A week ago, she posted a photo of herself and Purcell Head Coach Heather Graham on her Twitter profile page. Jones played at Purcell Friday night. Kiara said she was kicked off her team because Jones' School District officials ordered her to take down her Twitter photo, and she refused.

"I won't get to play; I won't get to a thousand points. Crazy. And you won't play again this year? Looks like I won't. Won't play at all,” said Lovings.

Jones' Superintendent of Schools Carl Johnson refused to talk on camera Friday. But did say Kiara was taken off the basketball team by one of her parents. Kiara's dad Melvin told News 9 that is untrue.