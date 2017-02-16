Crews Battle House Fire In Spencer

Crews are battling a house fire in Spencer, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to battle the blaze at a home located near NE 36th St. and N. Douglas Blvd., along N. Shady Nook Way.

Once on scene crews saw that the home was already fully engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the roof. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the home appears to be a total loss. It is unclear if anyone was at home at the time the fire started.

Spencer FD has requested OKC firefighters to assist with this fire.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.