I-35 Driver Shot At, Police Say

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a driver said he was shot at on I-35.

Officers said they responded to I-35 just north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike on Tuesday after a driver reported that a black 4-door Chevy Impala pulled along side him and began to fire. The victim told police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers that he didn’t know who was firing the shots.

The back window of the victim’s vehicle was shattered and had two bullet holes in it, investigators said. An officer said that one of the bullets fell to the ground when the victim stopped his vehicle.

The victim told authorities that he had driven southbound on I-35 from Edmond.