Vice Admiral Robert Harward Offered National Security Adviser Job

President Trump has offered the job of National Security Adviser to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, sources close to the situation told CBS News’ Major Garrett.

Harward, a 60-year-old former Navy SEAL, served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command under now-Defense Secretary James Mattis. He previously served as deputy commanding general for operations of Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Harward has also commanded troops in both Iraq and Afghanistan for six years after the 9/11 attacks. Under President George W. Bush, he served on the National Security Council as director of strategy and policy for the office of combating terrorism.

He has not yet accepted Mr. Trump’s offer, and negotiations continue over the National Security Council staff Harward would be empowered to build.

According to sources, Trump told current Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland she could retain that post. Harward was apparently not consulted about that decision. McFarland was chosen by ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. McFarland sat next to acting National Security Adviser Keith Kellogg at today’s East Room press conference between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.