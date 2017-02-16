Vice Admiral Robert Harward Offered National Security Adviser Job

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the Oklahoma County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Friday night.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the Oklahoma County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Friday night.More >>
The list of foods for this year’s Oklahoma State Fair was released, Monday. The 2017 fair will still have some of your old favorites, but will also feature several new vendors and foods.More >>
The list of foods for this year’s Oklahoma State Fair was released, Monday. The 2017 fair will still have some of your old favorites, but will also feature several new vendors and foods.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.