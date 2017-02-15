Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Knicks

The Thunder look to get back on track on Wednesday night when it hosts the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee will be inside The Peake tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Thunder 116 Knicks 105 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

OKC hits 3-3-3 Thunder up 111-96 4:03 left, Russ-36 points 14 rebounds 12 assists (triple #27) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Vic pops 3 at buzzer! Thunder 88 Knicks 80 after three #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Russell Westbrook just tallied his 27th triple double of the season. #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) February 16, 2017

Sabonis has had more questionable-to-bad foul calls go against him than any rookie or player in memory. @OKCThunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 16, 2017

3rd quarter blues? OKC extends lead to 8 with 10:22 left in the quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Thunder 62 Knicks 60 Half, the Knicks had a 54-38 lead, what a finish by the home team #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Knicks lead chopped in half, Thunder only down 8, Dre turning up the D on Carmelo #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Too many men on the court? That's a new one for me. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

...watching Sabonis struggle as much as a player can struggle, we might have to rethink that Ibaka-Orlando trade hailed as a steal. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 16, 2017

Big ovation for Kendrick Perkins during timeout #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Carmelo is shooting lights out 6/6 for 16pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

2 fouls on Rose, here comes Ron Baker, WSU fans made the trip south to see Ron play #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Hot start for New York 5/6 shooting, OKC 1/10 shooting Thunder down 11 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

Being from Wichita it's nice to see 3 Wichita TV stations here for the game. KS native Ron Baker plays for the Knicks pic.twitter.com/C0EFCD08YQ — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 16, 2017

We have a #Shockers at the Peake tonight. pic.twitter.com/RoI0vjNbwH — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 15, 2017

Perkins is in for a visit #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/ZqoV6WAbFw — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 15, 2017