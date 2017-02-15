Thunder Hosts Knicks On Wednesday Night

Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Yul Moldauer is a grease monkey at heart. There’s something about having a tool in his hands and a problem to solve that speaks to him, a hobby he picked up from his father while growing up in Colorado.More >>
A group of Oklahoman's hasn't let their obstacles stop them, in fact, they're national champs.More >>
The University of Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione has been voted the country's top Athletic Director through an anonymous survey by Sports Illustrated.More >>
Yul Moldauer raced out to an early lead at the 2017 U.S. Gymnastics championships, putting together six steady routines Thursday night to open up a sizable gap over reigning NCAA all-around champion Akash Modi and give him some serious momentum in his attempt to lock down a spot on the world championship team this fall.More >>
