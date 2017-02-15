Governor Lifts Burn Ban After Heavy Rains In The State

Governor Mary Fallin has lifted a burn ban put in place last week for 53 counties.

The change came at the recommendation of Oklahoma Forestry Services after an analysis of the impact of the rainfall in the affected counties. The removal of the state-issued burn ban does not effect any burn bans put in place by counties and municipalities.

“The rainfall had a positive impact on the larger forest fuels such as branches and fallen trees, but our light grassy fuels will dry out quickly and will still carry fire,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma State Forester. “We are still in our winter fire season and in the absence of spring green up we could find ourselves right back in high fire danger within a week or so. The rain just gave firefighters a break from the extreme fire behavior that necessitated the burn ban.”

Oklahoma Forestry Services asks you to report any suspicious smoke or fire to your nearest fire department immediately.