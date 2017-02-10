Fallin Issues Burn Ban For 53 Oklahoma Counties - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fallin Issues Burn Ban For 53 Oklahoma Counties

Gov. Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn ban for much of the state because of extreme weather conditions and extraordinary fire danger.

The governor's burn ban, issued Friday evening, supersedes all county burn bans currently in place. It expires Feb. 24.

The ban covers 53 counties: Adair, Atoka, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.

"Critical fire weather and worsening drought have created conditions very conducive to wildfires," said Fallin. "A burn ban is now necessary to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

