Alex Abrines Joins Sabonis On Rising Stars World Team

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Alex Abrines will join fellow Thunder rookie Domantas Sabonis on the World Team for the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Spanish guard replaces the Sixers’ Joel Embiid in the lineup. Embiid has sat out since January 27th with a knee injury.

Abrines is averaging 5.4 points and shooting 37.3 percent from deep in his rookie season. He’s been in double figure scoring eight times including a career-high 18 points against New Orleans back on December 21st.

The Rising Stars Challenge tips off at 8:00 p.m. CT on TNT.

