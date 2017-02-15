Alex Abrines Joins Sabonis On Rising Stars World Team

Alex Abrines will join fellow Thunder rookie Domantas Sabonis on the World Team for the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Spanish guard replaces the Sixers’ Joel Embiid in the lineup. Embiid has sat out since January 27th with a knee injury.

Abrines is averaging 5.4 points and shooting 37.3 percent from deep in his rookie season. He’s been in double figure scoring eight times including a career-high 18 points against New Orleans back on December 21st.

The Rising Stars Challenge tips off at 8:00 p.m. CT on TNT.