Sabonis, Hield Team Up For Rising Stars Challenge

Thunder rookie Domantas Sabonis and former Sooner star Buddy Hield have been selected to play in the Rising Stars Challenge, a part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend. Both will play on the World Team Roster.

The Rising Stars Challenge began in 2015 and features rookie and sophomore players, dividing them into a U.S. Team and a World Team. The series stands 1-1 after the U.S. Team's 157-154 victory last season. The players are selected by the NBA’s assistant coaches.

From Thunder: Sabonis selected to play in the rising stars challenge during All-Star week in New Orleans. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 25, 2017

Joining Sabonis (Lithuania) and Hield (Bahamas) on the World Team are Joel Embiid (Cameroon), Dante Exum (Australia), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Trey Lyles (Canada), Emmanuel Mudiay (Dem. Rep. of Congo), Jamal Murray (Canada), Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) and Dario Saric (Croatia).

The U.S. Team roster is headlined by last season’s Rookie of the Year, Karl-Anthony Towns, out of Kentucky. Joining Towns are Devin Booker (Kentucky), Malcolm Brogdon (Virginia), Marquese Chriss (Washington), Brandon Ingram (Duke), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin), Jahlil Okafor (Duke), D’Angelo Russell (Ohio State), Jonathan Simmons (Houston) and Myles Turner (Texas).