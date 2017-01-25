Sabonis, Hield Team Up For Rising Stars Challenge - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sabonis, Hield Team Up For Rising Stars Challenge

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thunder rookie Domantas Sabonis and former Sooner star Buddy Hield have been selected to play in the Rising Stars Challenge, a part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend. Both will play on the World Team Roster.

The Rising Stars Challenge began in 2015 and features rookie and sophomore players, dividing them into a U.S. Team and a World Team. The series stands 1-1 after the U.S. Team's 157-154 victory last season. The players are selected by the NBA’s assistant coaches.

Joining Sabonis (Lithuania) and Hield (Bahamas) on the World Team are Joel Embiid (Cameroon), Dante Exum (Australia), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Trey Lyles (Canada), Emmanuel Mudiay (Dem. Rep. of Congo), Jamal Murray (Canada), Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) and Dario Saric (Croatia).

The U.S. Team roster is headlined by last season’s Rookie of the Year, Karl-Anthony Towns, out of Kentucky. Joining Towns are Devin Booker (Kentucky), Malcolm Brogdon (Virginia), Marquese Chriss (Washington), Brandon Ingram (Duke), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin), Jahlil Okafor (Duke), D’Angelo Russell (Ohio State), Jonathan Simmons (Houston) and Myles Turner (Texas).

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.