Senate Dems Request Delay In Pruitt Vote

WASHINGTON -

Senate Democrats want to delay a vote on Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt as Environmental Protection Agency nominee due to a pending court case regarding Pruitt's email records.

Democrats on the Environmental and Public Works committee say that these emails are crucial in considering his nomination.

They sent a letter to majority leader Mitch McConnell saying in part:

Granting this request to schedule consideration of Mr. Pruitt's nomination at a time that permits Senators to receive and review the information we previously requested is compelled, in our view, by the Senate's obligation to provide advice and consent on Mr. Pruitt's nomination.

McConnell says a full Senate on Pruitt's nomination will likely happen sometime this week and it could happen as early as Thursday.

