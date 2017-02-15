Funeral To Be Held Today For Norman Woman Killed In Double Homicide

The funeral service will be held today to remember the life of Cayann Patterson, who was killed last week.

She's described as loving her kids, animals and the outdoors. Her friends say she'll never be forgotten. She leaves behind three children.

“She was super-duper proud (of) the direction her children were going and how they were going to be successful in life,” said Murrany Henke, a friend. “I want people to know that. I want her kids to know how proud she was of them.”

A celebration of life for Cayann Patterson will be held today alt 2pm at Journey Church.