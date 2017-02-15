Funeral To Be Held Today For Norman Woman Killed In Double Homic - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Funeral To Be Held Today For Norman Woman Killed In Double Homicide

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The funeral service will be held today to remember the life of Cayann Patterson, who was killed last week.

She's described as loving her kids, animals and the outdoors. Her friends say she'll never be forgotten. She leaves behind three children.

“She was super-duper proud (of) the direction her children were going and how they were going to be successful in life,” said Murrany Henke, a friend. “I want people to know that. I want her kids to know how proud she was of them.”

A celebration of life for Cayann Patterson will be held today alt 2pm at Journey Church.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.