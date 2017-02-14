Rush Springs Girl Reported As A Runaway Juvenile

Authorities are looking for a Rush Springs girl that was last seen Monday, the Grady County sheriff's office reported.

Authorities are looking for a Rush Springs girl that was last seen Monday, the Grady County sheriff's office reported.

Elizabeth Rose Dalrymple has been reported as a runaway juvenile. She is a white female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 110 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair and possible blonde highlights.

The sheriff's office said she left a note, stating she was going to Colorado and she is possibly pregnant.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.