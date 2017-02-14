Strother Public Schools Closed For Rest Of Week Due To Sickness - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Strother Public Schools Closed For Rest Of Week Due To Sickness

Seminole, Oklahoma -

Strother Public Schools announced it will be closed for the rest of the week due to a high number of sickness being reported.

Classes and after school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Friday was already a day off for the district.

A district spokesman said many of the reports have been for the flu and/or strep throat. 

