Widespread Sunshine To Return Wednesday

Rain will come to an end from north to south Tuesday night as our upper low moves east of the area.
Skies will gradually clear overnight and temperatures will drop to the low 30s.
Widespread sunshine returns Wednesday with highs recovering to the mid-50s.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.