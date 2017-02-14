Opponents Of Civil Forfeiture To Rally At Capitol Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Opponents Of Civil Forfeiture To Rally At Capitol Today

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The heated debate over civil asset forfeiture is back for the 2017 session and opponents plan to rally at the capitol today to push for reform.

The Tulsa 912 Project is hosting the event. Members hope to convince lawmakers to stop warrantless seizure of property which by law allows police to seize assets, like money, without making an arrest and without a warrant but only if officers have a probable cause to believe that what they are seizing was used in a crime.

Senators Kyle Loveless and Nathan Dahm are said to be speakers at today's rally.

