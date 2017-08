Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating a suspect in a Thursday armed robbery.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at a convenience store in the 2800 block of North Martin Luther King Blvd. Though it’s difficult to see the suspect officers say they are hoping they can identify the suspect by his voice.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.