Guthrie Fire Department In Need Of Bottled Water

After fighting multiple fires this week, the Guthrie Fire Department was down to two cases of bottled water.

After fighting multiple fires this week, the Guthrie Fire Department was down to two cases of bottled water. Fire Chief Eric Harlow posted on Facebook reaching out for donations.

Harlow said, “Getting dehydrated is very easy to do.”

He said a few cases of water could easily be used up while fighting one fire.

“All our bottled water and Gatorade that we had left from last summer, we’ve just about completely depleted it.”

He said the budget for buying drinking supplies is small. Most of what they receive is from community donations.

Within hours of posting it online, Harlow said many different people brought cases of water and sports drinks.

Harlow said his team is expecting a busy weekend with the high fire danger. A burn ban is in effect in Logan County. Harlow has his department fully staffed in case something ignites.

He is asking residents to be cautious about anything that could cause a fire. Something as small as a cigarette could spark a wildfire.

The city and county are under a burn ban until February 15.