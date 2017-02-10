Do's And Don'ts Of Wildfire Prevention - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Do's And Don'ts Of Wildfire Prevention

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters alone have responded to at least 200 wildfires since January 1. With wildfire danger being as high as it has been in 2017 and at least 15 counties in a burn ban, here are some do's and don'ts of a burn ban.

Whether you have a burn permit or not, you can not do any outdoor burning.

- NO trash piles

- NO brush piles

There are some activities you can have because it's going to be beautiful outside.

- You CAN use your gas or charcoal grill

- You CAN use your chimenea

- You CAN use your outdoor fire place

Most importantly, though, fire crews want you to keep one thing in mind.

“Please use caution,” said Oklahoma City Fire battalion chief Benny Fulkerson, “use common sense. If the winds are blowing 25 mph today, it's not a good idea to go fire up your outdoor fireplace. Just beware of that and know that one tiny spark is all it takes for a large fire to get started and it could potentially affect many people in very real ways.”

