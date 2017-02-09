OU Hoops: Sooners Look To End Skid Against Iowa State On Saturday

The grueling competition throughout Big 12 play continues for the Oklahoma basketball team when the Sooners travel to Ames for a matchup with the Cyclones on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

The Sooners’ skid continues

Oklahoma enters Saturday’s tilt riding a six-game losing streak after a 61-50 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday. The Sooners only trailed by two points at intermission, but the Mountaineers outscored Oklahoma by nine points in the second half as the OU offense struggled to combat WVU’s suffocating press defense.

OU freshman Kameron McGusty extended his streak of double-digit scoring to 11 games in the loss, but he along with fellow freshman, Kristian Doolittle, serve as the only bright spot for the Sooners as of late.

Iowa State stumbling as well

While the Cyclones sit with a 14-9 record, Iowa State has lost three of their last four games including narrow losses to Vanderbilt and Texas. Surprisingly, ISU’s only win over that span game against No. 3 Kansas inside of Allen Fieldhouse.

Monte Morris leads the team in scoring with 16.1 points per game while Naz Mitrou-Long and Deonte Burton average 15.2 and 14.2 points respectively. Matt Thomas is the Cyclones’ best shooter from deep and knocks down 42 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Last time these two teams played…

Iowa State went into Norman back on Jan. 21 and beat the Sooners, 92-87 in double overtime. Jordan Woodard scored 21 points after halftime in the loss while stuffing the stat sheet, but Oklahoma squandered a 19-point lead early in the game as the Cyclones closed the first half on a 21-1 run.

OU owns a 156-86 all-time record against ISU, but the Cyclones hold a 50-37 advantage when playing inside of Hilton Coliseum. The Sooners are 5-9 against Iowa State during the Lon Kruger era.

