Sooners Drop Sixth Straight Game In Home Loss To No. 13 West Virginia

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Norman -

West Virginia forced Oklahoma into 23 turnovers as the Mountaineers beat the Sooners, 61-50 inside of the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU has now lost six consecutive games and 13 of their last 15.

Led by true freshman Kameron McGusty, the Sooners jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game as West Virginia struggled out of the gates. But just like most Oklahoma games this season, the Sooners’ offense stalled.

Thanks to WVU’s James Bolden and OU’s dry spell, the Mountaineers quickly clawed back into the game before taking a two-point lead into intermission.

While the Sooners were still in a good position entering the second half, the offensive struggles continued as WVU began to push down on the gas. After a Rashard Odomes’ layup brought the Sooners within 33-31, the Mountaineers ripped off a 12-to-5 run to go up nine points and never looked back.

McGusty and Jordan Shepherd each led the Sooners with 11 points each, but OU shot only 33.3 percent (16-48) from the field and dished seven assists as Oklahoma falls to 8-15 on the season and 2-9 in Big 12 play.

Bolden led the Mountaineers with a career-high 17 points off the bench as WVU bounced back from its loss to Oklahoma State last time out.

Oklahoma will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Ames to take on Iowa State.

