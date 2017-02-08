Dash Camera Video Shows Drug Bust In Canadian County

Two people were busted with more than 30 pounds of meth in their rental car in Canadian County.

After the deputies saw a rental car changing lanes without a signal and veering off the road near milemarker 123 on Interstate 40, they pulled the vehicle over.

The two people inside were seen talking until the deputy walked up. The deputy knew something wasn't right, because he said then the passenger was "playing possum."

“The female occupant pretended to be asleep, to be oblivious the whole stop had occurred,” said Captain Adam Flowers with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy said the driver claimed he'd rented the car to take the woman for cancer treatment in Amarillo, Texas. But the facility he named, apparently does not exist.

Both 59-year-old David Tucker and 63-year-old Cynthia Belcher have lengthy criminal histories, Belcher's being drug-related.

Pickles, the drug detector dog, sniffed out the scent of illegal narcotics. In a search of the nooks and crannies of that Camry, deputies said they found 32 pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators said the couple confessed they'd been recruited to be smugglers over a free meal in a faith-based mission in Kansas.

“It’s just easy money for these people to be the haulers for the bigger organization,” said Captain Flowers.

Deputies say this load of drugs has a street value of $200,000.

In his career, Pickles has detected $30 million to $40 million worth of drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.