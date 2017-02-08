Canadian County Deputies Discover 30 Pounds Of Meth In Kansas Couple's Car

Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputies say a Kansas couple were arrested Friday when 30 pounds of methamphetamines was found hidden inside the rental car they were driving.

David Jean Tucker, 59, of Haysville, Kansas and Cynthia Ann Belcher, 63, of Wichita, Kansas were stopped by police on Interstate 40 eastbound near the 123 mile marker after Tucker, who was driving, changed lanes without signaling, and then veered off the road, onto the outside shoulder, authorities said .

According to deputies, the pair had rented the 2016 Toyota Camry they were driving in Wichita three days earlier and had traveled to Phoenix, Arizona. According to their statements to deputies, that’s where they picked up the meth. Both Tucker and Belcher confessed to investigators that they were recruited to be drug smugglers while receiving services at a faith based mission in Wichita, Kansas and were in the process of making their second trip.

“It’s mind-boggling to learn this pair was recruited by the drug cartel over a free meal at a local church in Wichita, Kansas. I guess the cartel will stoop to any level to lure people to haul drugs for them,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Deputies became suspicious when they observed the two talking before the stop, and then Belcher acted as though she was asleep when the deputy walked up to the vehicle. Tucker, told authorities he had rented the vehicle to take Belcher to the Cancer Centers of America, located inside the Veteran’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas. Deputies said there is no such facility at the VA center.

Authorities said Tucker and Belcher possess lengthy criminal histories. Deputies located 31 packages of methamphetamines inside the doors and trunk of the Toyota Camry. Tucker and Belcher were taken into custody, and transported to the Canadian County Jail where they were booked, according to deputies.

Tucker and Belcher were booked on charges of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamines after a former conviction of a felony, authorities said. Their bond was set at $200,000 and they remain in custody, deputies said.

“I’m very happy we were able to intercept this load, keeping it out of the hands of the cartel, and those whose lives it is ruining,” West said.

Deputies estimate the street value of the drugs to be over $200,000.