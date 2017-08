Mario Smith, 28, was arrested on a shooting with intent to kill complaint

A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a shooting that happened in northwest Oklahoma City.

Mario Smith, 28, was arrested on a shooting with intent to kill complaint. He is accused of shooting another man inside a duplex that was being renovated near NW 16 and Rockwell .

Benjamin Spradley, 24, was shot about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday while he was working inside a duplex in the 7100 block of Michelle Lane, police said.

Police said Spradley is expected to survive.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.