Police Respond To Reported Shooting In NW OKC

One person is in critical condition following a shooting in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called out to a home in the 7100 block of Michelle Ln. near the intersection of NW 16th St. and N. Rockwell Ave.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the victim was an employee at the home on a business-related matter. Investigators say they have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made. Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

